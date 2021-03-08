Ontario's Ministry of Health is calling it a "milestone."

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to all 31 of northern Ontario's remote fly-in First Nations communities, the ministry said in a press release Monday.

The plan to ensure the vaccines were available in the high-risk communities was dubbed "Operation Remote Immunity," and was part of the province's larger plan to ensure all vulnerable populations had access to the vaccine.

The plan was co-developed in partnership with the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) to ensure engagement of Indigenous leadership in how vaccines are offered to their communities, the Ministry said.

Ornge, the province's air ambulance service, was one of the key players in the delivery.

Operation Remote Immunity was officially launched on February 1, 2021, with a completion date set for April, 2021. Administration of second doses is currently underway in six of the communities, with 1,455 people scheduled to receive second doses the week of March 8, 2021, the ministry added.

So far, the ministry said the operation has administered 15,324 doses, including 12,660 first doses and 2,664 second doses.