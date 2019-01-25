A two-day conference focusing on mining technology is set to take place in Sudbury in early February.

Vendors, CEOs and people who work in the industry will gather at the Beyond Digital Transformation conference to share the latest in technology they are using in mining.

PACE, a company that helps other companies make the transition into the digital world, is hosting the event.

Conference chair Glenn Thibeault says the conference give people in Sudbury the perfect chance to highlight what they are doing.

He says it involves everything from health and safety to productivity.

"The average person doesn't recognize how much technology has impacted the mining sector and this conference is really an opportunity just to do that," he said.

Thibeault says there is also a charitable aspect, as PACE is donating all proceeds above the cost of the event to charities. The speakers attending from across the country and around the world get to choose a charity of their choice.

Last year, they gave out $10,000.

"We've already surpassed that", says Thibeault.

Glenn Thibeault is the chair of Beyond Digital Transformation mining conference. (Erik White/CBC )

He says the event is for anyone who is interested in mining and will be "blow away".

There will even be a section called "tech-alley" where companies can show off their "phenomenal" technology says Thibeault.

"And that's going to be a hands on display for people to be able to touch and grab and use and learn about technology."

The conference will be held Feb. 6 and 7 at the Steelworkers hall with some visits planned to NORCAT.