Northern Ontario mining supply and service sector gathers in Sudbury to learn from industry experts

The scene is set in Sudbury for a forum to prepare northern Ontario's mining supply and services sector with the information they need to network effectively at next month's Prospectors and Developers Association Conference in Toronto.

Marla Tremblay is co-chair of the Mining Supply and Services Export Forum 2024 to be held at the Northbury Hotel and Conference Centre on Thursday, February 8.

She is also executive director of Mineconnect which represents the mining supply and services sector.

Tremblay says the forum will provide expert insight into nine key domestic and international mining markets.

"We did a recent survey and most of the domestic areas were at the top of the list, so BC, Saskatchewan, obviously things that are happening throughout Ontario, a lot of projects happening in the Northwest that some companies are unfamiliar with, Quebec for sure. Nevada and then Latin America is always kind of a key jurisdiction that people are looking to learn more about," she said.

Jenni Myllynen is the program manager of the Northern Ontario Exports Program and co-chair of the forum.

She says the forum will hear from companies that have successfully established themselves in new markets.

"We're fortunate to have so many northern Ontario success stories to bring to light during the export forum," said Myllynen in a news release.

The keynote speaker of the one day event is Torrie Turner who is Microsoft's Industry Advisor for OIl and Gas and Mining Americas.

According to the agenda, there will be break-out sessions on each of the key markets that will provide an overview of significant players, projects and forecasted needs.

Tremblay says that will allow suppliers and service providers to see what stage projects are at and who they might approach with their pitches.

She says it's all crucial planning for the big annual event next month in Toronto, the Prospectors and Developers Association Conference (PDAC).

"I'm actually the organizer of the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase," says Tremblay. "So this year, we're bringing 112 suppliers with us to our pavilion [at PDAC].

She says having background and insights can help those suppliers make the necessary contacts.

"So PDAC is incredibly busy and if you don't plan ahead, you know you can get pulled in many directions."

The Prospectors and Developers Association Conference 2024 runs from March 3 to 6th.