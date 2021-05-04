A new initiative out of Sudbury is aiming to help people in the mining industry deal with mental health concerns.

NORCAT and Workplace Safety North are teaming up to deliver a new five-week training program targeting new miners – providing tips on how to spot stress or burnout and deal with it before it becomes a major issue.

Citing an increase in the number of miners dealing with depression and anxiety, Greg Major, director of NORCAT's underground centre, said the program is "past due."

"This is a program that's been in the hearts and minds of many people, and I think COVID has brought it to the front," Major said. "This type of training keeps workers on an even keel, keeps them safe, keeps everybody around them safe and healthy."

In the past, Major said, it was easier to sweep mental health issues under the rug, or ignore symptoms when they appeared.

"We've seen that in the past, and that's why we're here," he said. "That's where people, unfortunately, whether in an uneducated or ill-prepared workplace, meet with an uneducated and ill prepared worker which [leads to] people possibly hurting themselves or others."

"Without the identification and support from their fellow workers and or their employers … we're not doing anybody any favours," he said.

Because of the environment and work pressures underground, plus gruelling work conditions, miners are at an increased risk of anxiety, Major said, which can express itself in absenteeism or substance abuse.

And miners aren't typically a group one would expect to be receptive to discussing mental health issues in a training session, either, Major said.

Greg Major is the director of NORCAT's Underground Centre. (Supplied by Greg Major)

"I think minors are a certain breed," he said. "I mean, they are a very hard working crew. But we haven't reached that [place] yet where everybody would feel comfortable talking about it."

"So they are a tough group to get through, But I think that we are getting there."

The five-week training program begins this month as part of the NORCAT Hard Rock program, as well as the Diamond Driller program.

"There's a lot of information in these programs," Major said. "And these kids or young people or people starting their new careers are going to be here for five weeks, away from home, sometimes away from their province, sometimes their families."

"So this new program will hopefully remind them that they're not alone. And this program is there to support them, identify any situations before things get out of hand."