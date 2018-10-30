Skip to Main Content
Crush It! mining challenge launched today in Sudbury

The federal government is putting out a challenge to Canadians to come up with energy efficient ways to mine.

From left to right, Brian Bigger, mayor of Greater Sudbury, Doug Morrison - president and CEO of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation, Paul Lefebvre - MP for Sudbury, Amarjeet Sohi - Canada's minister of natural resources, Julie Moskalyk - science director of Science North, Brent Bergeron - executive vice president of corporate affairs and sustainability at Goldcorp (CBC/Martha Dillman)

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi, launched the challenge in Sudbury today.  

He says they are looking for innovators to come up with ideas for new ways to cut the energy consumption required for crushing mined rock.

Sohi says it will help fight climate change, increase competitiveness and transform the mining cycle.

"Canadian are known for their approach to looking at things differently," says Sohi.

The competition is an open call for anyone with an idea.

The deadline to submit applications is January 15, 2019.  

12 semi-finalists will be chosen to pitch their ideas next March at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto.

The final grand prize winner will be announced in March of 2021.

Prizes

  • $10,000 each for up to 12 successful small-scale innovators to pitch their ideas to a jury of mining innovation experts
  • Up to $800,000 each for up to 6 finalists to build and test their clean tech solutions
  • $5 million grant to the innovator who can demonstrate the biggest energy breakthrough in crushing and grinding rocks
