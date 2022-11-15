Contractor killed while working on mine mill facility northeast of Wawa, Ont.

A contractor died Monday while working construction on a mill facility at Argonaut Gold's Magino project northeast of Wawa, Ont.

"We are profoundly saddened by this accident," said Larry Radford, president and CEO of Argonaut Gold, in a news release. "The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority and the loss of this individual is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones."

The company said it is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, calling it an "isolated incident."

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said the contractor was employed by Scott Steel Erectors.

In an email to CBC News, the ministry said it has issued two orders against Scott Steel Erectors. An inspector and engineer with the ministry were at the scene of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.