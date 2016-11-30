Mining companies set ambitious goal for net zero emissions by 2050

A group that represents many of the world's largest mining companies, including Vale and Glencore, made a pledge their mining operations would reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"As stewards of the minerals and metals that are critical to decarbonization and sustainable development, we embrace our responsibility to minimize the impact of our operations on the environment," the International Council on Mining and Metals said in a news release.

The council represents 28 mining companies, which have operations around the world.

Economist Chris Bataille, a researcher with an international sustainable development think-tank called IDDRI and an association professor at B.C.'s Simon Fraser University, said the goal is ambitious.

"What they've committed to is basically eliminating onsite emissions plus emissions from the making of their fuels," he said.

To achieve zero emissions, Bataille said mining companies will need to continue to transition away from diesel to electric vehicles and equipment at their mine sites.

"You just don't want to be burning things at depth anyway, just because you've got to ventilate," he said.

Challenge for remote mines

But the greater challenge, he said, will be for more remote mines not connected to the power grid to generate their own clean electricity.

"If you're at a remote mine, you need some way to either make your own fuels for when the wind isn't blowing and the sun's not shining," he said. "Or you're flying in net zero fuels. You could fly in ammonia, you could fly in the net zero methanol where the carbon comes from biofuels."

Bataille said that if mining companies make the changes to net zero emissions gradually, they would not need to rely on government assistance.

"The next thing they need to do is put together some sort of roadmap, you know, and assess for themselves the different types of mines for different ores and different ability to connect to the grid."