Rescuers had to descend nearly a kilometre to reach Totten Mine workers
First-responders carried rope and safety equipment below the surface to rescue miners
The successful rescue of 39 miners trapped in Vale's Totten Mine, near Sudbury, was a complex operation that had first responders descend a kilometre below ground with hundreds of kilograms of rope and rescue equipment.
Scott Gillett, an Ontario Mine Rescue officer based in the Sudbury district, was one of the people who made the long descent underground to bring the workers to safety.
"I was lucky enough to be on the bottom floor, we'll call it," he said. "We just started working our way up and we're very happy with the final product."
That "bottom floor" was around 960 metres below the surface. Gillett and a team of mine rescue volunteers, made up of Vale employees trained to respond to emergency situations, made their way down a series of ladders in six-metre increments.
"So we had all of our ropes underground with us," he said. "We had rope continuously going up and down. It was definitely a technical area, a very difficult area to make an extraction happen."
In addition to hundreds of metres of rope, they also brought down water, medication and food like energy and granola bars.
A complex operation
Ted Hanley, Ontario Mine Rescue's vice-president, said the rescue operation was complex because they had to use a secondary egress made up of interconnected ladders.
The 39 miners were stuck below ground when a large piece of equipment collided with the cage, or lift, the workers normally use to get in and out of the mine. Hanley said the damage was extensive enough that the cage could not be repaired in time for the workers to reach the surface in a timely manner.
"And so what we quickly realized after assessing the situation is that this was going to be a multi-day issue," Hanley said.
He added that through their initial assessment, they realized some miners would be fit enough to make the long climb up themselves, and others would need support to make the kilometre-long journey to the surface.
"For individuals who required assistance, we had to bring in rotating teams of miners and responders to actually perform the manual work of hoisting these ropes, setting up the ropes, climbing the ladders, resetting and so on," he said.
Hanley said the successful conclusion -- everyone was brought to the surface without injury -- was a testament to the extensive training Mine Rescue Ontario and the industry provide their workers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?