The successful rescue of 39 miners trapped in Vale's Totten Mine, near Sudbury, was a complex operation that had first responders descend a kilometre below ground with hundreds of kilograms of rope and rescue equipment.

Scott Gillett, an Ontario Mine Rescue officer based in the Sudbury district, was one of the people who made the long descent underground to bring the workers to safety.

"I was lucky enough to be on the bottom floor, we'll call it," he said. "We just started working our way up and we're very happy with the final product."

That "bottom floor" was around 960 metres below the surface. Gillett and a team of mine rescue volunteers, made up of Vale employees trained to respond to emergency situations, made their way down a series of ladders in six-metre increments.

"So we had all of our ropes underground with us," he said. "We had rope continuously going up and down. It was definitely a technical area, a very difficult area to make an extraction happen."

In addition to hundreds of metres of rope, they also brought down water, medication and food like energy and granola bars.

Ontario Mine Rescue officer Scott Gillett descended around one kilometre into Vale's Totten Mine to help 39 miners get out after their cage, or lift, was damaged beyond immediate repair. (Supplied by Scott Gillett)

A complex operation

Ted Hanley, Ontario Mine Rescue's vice-president, said the rescue operation was complex because they had to use a secondary egress made up of interconnected ladders.

The 39 miners were stuck below ground when a large piece of equipment collided with the cage, or lift, the workers normally use to get in and out of the mine. Hanley said the damage was extensive enough that the cage could not be repaired in time for the workers to reach the surface in a timely manner.

"And so what we quickly realized after assessing the situation is that this was going to be a multi-day issue," Hanley said.

He added that through their initial assessment, they realized some miners would be fit enough to make the long climb up themselves, and others would need support to make the kilometre-long journey to the surface.

"For individuals who required assistance, we had to bring in rotating teams of miners and responders to actually perform the manual work of hoisting these ropes, setting up the ropes, climbing the ladders, resetting and so on," he said.

Hanley said the successful conclusion -- everyone was brought to the surface without injury -- was a testament to the extensive training Mine Rescue Ontario and the industry provide their workers.