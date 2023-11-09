Mining is a serious business – but it also makes for a fun digital game

Liam Saint-Thomas, a high school student from Greater Sudbury, is one of the first people to play Mine Evolution.

"So far, I have two mines down. I'm mining in Ontario right now," he says, eyes fixed on his phone. "I have a lot of money, but I'm damaging the wildlife, so I have to fix that."

Saint-Thomas opens a tab in the game to select different remedy tools at his disposal.

"I could get solar panels or build a welcoming centre, which would help me get social and environmental credits," he explains.

Saint-Thomas says he didn't know much about mining before downloading the game. "It has some facts in it, so I'm learning interesting stuff."

In his virtual operation, Saint-Thomas is mining for critical minerals. He says the game has made him think about where the metals in his phone come from.

Liam Saint-Thomas is a big fan of video games. He especially likes the ones where the player has to make sure they have enough points or credits in different categories to keep going. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

It was one of the objectives Science North and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) hoped to accomplish by creating this game.

"We believe that this fun, online game introducing students to mining in Canada will ignite curiosity and foster a deeper understanding of our industry's significance," says CIM CEO Angela Hamlyn.

Science North, CIM and Wahnapitae First Nation collaborated for many years to make this project possible.

Mine Evolution officially launched on Thursday morning at Dynamic Earth in Greater Sudbury. Scores of students from local high schools attended the event.

The game allows players to harness the power of solar, wind, and hydro energy to improve their mine.

As the game progresses, players earn financial, social and environmental credits which they can use to grow their operation. They have to make sure to have enough credits in all categories to keep going.

A format that has a wider reach

The goal is to become a mining legend, says Science North CEO Ashley Larose.

She says using a video format is a useful way to try to engage with a younger demographic, all while widening the reach the project has beyond northern Ontario.

"Through this game we'll reach more than a million people across the country," she said.

Mine Evolution has an education component with learning materials available in both English and French. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"It's a greater number than we would have reached with an exhibit where people would have to come to a physical center."

Players can download Mine Evolution for free on their phone or their computer. They can access it via the app store or directly from the game's website.