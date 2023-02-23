Northern Ontario mine struggles to attract workers with no English-language schools nearby

A northeastern Ontario mining operation says it has trouble attracting new workers because there are no English-language schools nearby.

Austin Hemphill is the general manager of Alamos Gold's Island Gold mine located near the town of Dubreuilville.

The town's population is primarily francophone, and it has one French-language elementary school and a French-language high school.

As the mining operation looks to expand and hire more workers, Hemphill said anglophones with young families are reconsidering their options if they can't enrol their children in nearby schools.

"We've struggled quite a bit. I mean it's a very tight labour market as we've heard," Hemphill said.

He said the mine currently has 500 full-time employees and has hired an additional 500 contractors as it looks to expand.

"We will reach a peak total employment of about 1,200 people during the peak of our construction phase, and after the completion we'll have a full-time workforce of approximately 600 employees," Hemphill said.

Austin Hemphill says his children have to travel one hour each way to the nearest English-language school, located in Wawa, Ont. (Submitted by Chantal Bernard)

Because he is not francophone, Hemphill said he was not able to enrol his own children in the town's schools.

Instead, they travel one hour each way to go to school in Wawa, Ont.

He said some employees live in Wawa, so their children are closer to English schools, or even as far away as Sault Ste. Marie, 295 kilometres to the south.

And that makes it harder to retain people.

"Employees that live in the area, typically in Dubreuilville itself, are the longest tenured, most engaged workers," Hemphill said.

"I mean they're consistently with us well over a decade, whereas those that travel from further away tend to be less invested in us and their tenures can be shorter."

Beverly Nantel, mayor of the Township of Dubreuilville, told Radio-Canada the town's francophone schools have hesitated offering education in English because it's not part of their mandate.

"We just want a shared space. That's all we ask," Natel said.

No formal requests, says school board

In an email to CBC News, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon spokesperson Paul de la Riva said the school board hasn't received any formal request for collaboration to offer English-language options.

The school board includes École St-Joseph, which is the elementary school in Dubreuilville.

"The CSC Nouvelon remains open to receiving requests for collaboration that could facilitate the settlement of new families in Dubreuilville," the email said.