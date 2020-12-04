A book showcasing the history of northeastern Ontario's involvement in past military battles, is being honoured.

Untold: Northeastern Ontario's Military Past recently received the OHS Fred Landon Award. It was written by Dieter Buse and Graeme Mount. Each year the Ontario Historical Society awards the prize, which focuses on local or regional history in the province.

Buse says before this book was written, there was very little available on the history of northeastern Ontario's involvement in past wars.

"So what we did is we're the first to set out the number of people from here in the First World War and all the major conflicts, Second World War, Korean War, who came from here," he said.

"The reasons we found that they were not acknowledged in most of the other books is because when they came from the small units in the north, they were integrated into large units, for example, in southern Ontario with units identified either with Bradford, Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa."

Buse says social media was very helpful in researching the material. He says he was able to find a family in Sudbury who was able to provide information.

"That family not only had photos, but letters. They had all sorts of material plans for the invasion and D-Day," he said.

Untold: Northeastern Ontario’s Military Past was written by Dieter Buse and Graeme Mount. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"So you discover things also by accident, the social media and the media generally."

Like most things in life, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected how the authors were able to accept the award. Buse says he gave his speech virtually.

"I found it difficult because I'm not conversant with all the technology," he said.

"Let us show what the real world is today, where we all are stuck in our houses or we have to do everything ourselves."