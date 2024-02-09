Mild winter a disappointment for northeastern Ontario snowmobilers

Snowmobilers and the businesses that rely on their traffic say an unprecedented mild winter in northeastern Ontario has been devastating.

As of this past Friday, most of the trails on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs online map were red, meaning they are closed due to a lack of snow or mild temperatures.

Gilbert Fortin, governor president of the District 14 Temiskaming-Abitibi Trail Association, said such a mild winter season has been unheard of in his experience.

"For the over 30 years I've been volunteering, I've never seen a winter like this before," he said.

Fortin said trails in the Timmins area were open for about three weeks earlier in the winter, but had to be closed for safety reasons.

"Normally we're good till the end of April."

Snowmobiling normally contributes $100 million in economic activity to the Greater Sudbury Area, according to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

Fortin said the season has been especially disappointing for volunteers who work to maintain the trails, along with the permit holders who use them.

Joanne Stepec, vice-president of the Northbound Sno Drifters Club, which rides in the Azilda and Chelmsford areas of Greater Sudbury, said the region's trails were only open for two weeks this winter.

Stepec said snowmobiling normally contributes $100 million in economic activity in the area.

"Snowmobiling brings in a lot of revenue to the city, you know, be it for local establishments, restaurants, hotels, motels, obviously the dealers, tourist attractions," she said.

"Many people come for a whole week at a time with the family."

Stepec added that with six weeks of winter remaining, they remain hopeful conditions could change to be more favourable for the hobby.

Impact on local business

Hiawatha Osawamick owns Hiawatha's Restaurant and Marina on Lake Wahnapitae.

The restaurant is along a snowmobile trail and normally depends on the various clubs that use them during the winter months.

Osawamick said the restaurant was "packed" when it opened last February.

"Business was booming. We had a lineup at the door," she said. "We had probably had 50 skidoos out in the parking lot coming in to eat."

With the trails closed this winter, she said, it's mostly locals who come to the restaurant. On a typical day, that might just mean six to 12 customers.

Osawamick said the mild winter has also affected ice fishing on the lake, since the ice is not thick enough to travel on.

"Especially as Indigenous people, we depend on ice fishing to harvest our fish during the winter and so that's really important," she said.

"Every season plays a really important role in terms of providing the wild game and wild fish."