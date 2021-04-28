Federal NDP critic calls for study into midwifery program cuts at Laurentian University
'It will truly impact not only northern Ontario, but Canada going forward,' MP Lindsay Mathyssen says
The federal NDP critic for women and gender equality is calling for a study into the impacts of cutting Laurentian's midwifery program.
It's one of dozens of programs at the university being eliminated, as part of its restructuring efforts.
London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen gave notice of her motion at a meeting of the standing committee on the status of women Tuesday. She hopes the matter will be discussed at the next committee meeting, on Thursday.
"I'm really hoping that all parties will see the magnitude of this study, and that we'll be able to have a really great discussion — and bring more awareness, more pressure, again, on both the federal and provincial governments to do something to stop the closure of these programs," she said.
Laurentian's midwifery program is one of only three in Ontario, and the only bilingual midwifery program in the province.
"This is one step forward where we can talk about the incredible services again that midwives provide for women, for the promotion of reproductive health services for women," Mathyssen said.
"But also bring attention to the fact that we need the midwifery program at Laurentian. This is key, and how it will truly impact not only northern Ontario, but Canada going forward."
With files from Sarah MacMillan
