Midnight Manor a home for 'sex nerds' in Sudbury

At the old Mine Mill Hall in Sudbury, there's a side door with a small paper sign that reads "Midnight Manor."

Inside, you find a room with lush couches, mannequins, a floor-to-ceiling curtain, all lit with a chandelier.

Owner Paul Nadeau wanted it to feel like an episode of Scooby-Doo or The Addams Family.

"You weren't sure what you'd be walking into," he said.

Some might call the Midnight Manor a "sex club," but Nadeau, who says he's been in the kink lifestyle for about 15 years now, sees it more as a community centre where people can explore their sexual identity.

Morning North 9:12 Sudbury 'sex nerds' find a home at the Midnight Manor A room in Sudbury's old Mine Mill Hall has been converted into the Midnight Manor, an adult entertainment business run by Paul Nadeau. He tells the CBC's Erik White how it's much more than a sex club.

The business hosts and sells tickets to a range of different events ranging from board game night to demonstrations of intimate Japanese rope art known as shibari.

"Oftentimes we can feel isolated and we're putting ourselves out there and worried what's going to happen," said Nadeau, who started the business shortly before COVID-19 hit.

"It really can be transformative about affirming yourself and finding your identity."

Paul Nadeau launched Midnight Manor right before COVID-19 and has found success selling tickets to events ranging from cabaret shows to sex toy demonstrations. (Erik White/CBC )

He says while some of the events do involve having sex, that is rarely the focus.

"It's more about communicating the intimacy," Nadeau said.

"Most kinksters are just regular people. They're just kind of, it's been said, sex nerds."