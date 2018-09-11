There could soon be a microbrewery added to the Cardinal Hotel and Taphouse restaurant on Regent Street in Sudbury.

The rezoning application was before the city's planning committee meeting Monday night.

The proposal would convert 1,248 square feet of space between the hotel and restaurant, into a microbrewery. It would feature a viewing window onto the brewing process.

The business was represented by John Arnold of Dalron Construction at the final public hearing, held during the city's planning meeting.

The rezoning was passed, however the decision still must be approved by city council.

If the project comes to fruition, Councillor René Lapierre hopes it will help to attract visitors to the city.

"When I go places and I visit places, these little hubs and these little community things of a restaurant and a homemade microbrewery is always attractive to a lot of people to go eat at that restaurant," he said.

Lapierre liked the idea and said he looks forward to trying it out once it's finished.

"I think it's really innovative for us to support a local developer to be able to try it, see how it works out. I mean, it's of no cost to us as a municipality."

"Hopefully it attracts a lot of people and it adds to our city."

No timeline was given as to when the micro-brewery could be up and running.