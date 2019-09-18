It used to be a diploma or degree almost guaranteed you a job, but those days are long gone.

In today's gig economy, micro-credentials are gathering steam as a way for professionals and employers to keep up with the ever-changing nature of the work we do.

A micro-credential can be many things — a single course that would last a term, a handful of hours, a couple of weeks, or a few days.

"It's something smaller than those those big credentials that we're used to in the post-secondary scene," says Aaron Langille, who teaches computer science at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Aaron Langille is a professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Basically you get recognized for having done this one smaller piece. So that's where the credential comes in. With a university degree and a college diploma, you get recognized at the end, you don't really get recognized for the individual components. But with the micro credential, you get recognized for a smaller piece of learning."

Think old-school certificates, but for the digital age.

"What you you end up with is a digital badge or credential that you're then able to take to an employer or build upon," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

In the tech world, examples include short courses like cybersecurity fundamentals, database fundamentals, information systems development.

"But they also have several categories, including business, health and wellness, engineering, technology," Langille said.

"So really, they're very broad. And there's a number of institutions offering quite a variety of micro-certifications and micro-courses."

Langille notes that there's quite a number of micro-credential courses that are already available and are recognized.

"It's even progressed to the point where micro credentials from various institutions are OSAP-eligible. The government of Ontario has a web page devoted to discussing micro-credentials and micro-certifications," he said.

"E-Campus Ontario, which is partially funded by the Ontario government, also has a number of pages devoted to this on their website. And they actually have a list of institutions that are offering micro-credentials, from colleges and universities all over the province. So it is fairly extensive."

Recognition for courses like these ultimately comes from employers who are keen to see employees evolve and improve their skills.

"There's a fairly solid industry backing for these micro-credentials, which offer people the opportunity to upgrade," Langille said.

"There are certain skills that you might want to take that next step in your job or to move into another position."

But how does that look on a resume? Would it eventually look cluttered?

Langille says there are several repositories online that can store your micro-credentials for you.

"So one of the things that people have been looking for is a way to display these to employers that isn't necessarily on paper or your PDF resume," he said.

"What you can do is you can provide a link to an employer on your resume that then shows off all of your micro-credentials, shows off where you receive them, and shows the quality assurance portion of how you were able to obtain them."