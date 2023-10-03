Mickey O'Brien's 'Orebody' mines the depths of personal pain and anguish

Over the past year, rapper Mickey O'Brien came to the realization that burying secrets can kill you.

Coming to terms with his past – not to mention opening up about his struggles with addiction and depression – is the message behind his new album Orebody, released September 29.

"Getting sober after stuffing your emotions for so long kind of sends you on an emotional roller coaster," O'Brien said, adding that he is still dealing with the murder of a close friend last year.

"I had to really learn how to be happy in other situations besides getting wasted."

The result, at least from O'Brien's personal perspective, is like living in a "whole new world."

"Secrets kill you, right? So I would build up resentment toward something and then like, I would stew about it and stew about it," O'Brien said.

"Eventually resentment is a relapse waiting to happen, so I've gotten better at releasing a lot of these things, and my art is a major player in that."

O'Brien is no stranger to mining the depths of his experience for his music. His previous album, Shift Change, explored sobriety and addiction, two states O'Brien has passed through over the course of his 40 years.

Superior Morning 9:02 Mickey O'Brien: 'Orebody' Sudbury rapper and hardrock miner Mickey O'Brien has a new album out now. It's appropriately called 'Orebody.' Hear more on the inspiration behind his music

Now in Orebody, the Sudbury-based artist takes a different approach. O'Brien said he penned a lot of the lyrics following a series of psychotherapy sessions, where he and a therapist focused on eight specific emotions, including, love, fear and joy.

"We talked about people who I was possibly going to write about and how I felt about their passing," he said. "And I remember saying to my psychotherapist, 'I know this sounds really weird and messed up, but it's like I've been hesitant and holding off on writing it because I felt like someone was going to pass away."

"But I wrote my way through it, just like most things in my life."

The end result is a tribute not only to friends and relatives from his past, but also an homage to the city he lives in.

"It flows like a story," he said. "In the background, in between songs, it's narrated and you'll hear different mining sounds in the background…you'll hear the cage go down at the beginning of the record. Then you'll hear drilling, loading, blasting, mucking, bolting, and then the cage going up as the record progresses."

"It actually mimics a mining cycle."

Orebody is produced by Juno-nominated Fresh Kils and features Sarah Craig, Zachary Clement, Geoff McCausland, Anthony Rinaldi and Matt Saroka with cuts by DJ Versatile.

Listen to the new tracks by Mickey O'Brien here: