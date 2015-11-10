Remembering Mick Lowe — journalist, author, founding producer of Morning North

Some sad news over the weekend — Sudbury journalist and author Mick Lowe died at the age of 73.

He lived the past few years in the city's long-term care home, Pioneer Manor, after suffering a stroke in 2008.

Lowe was a well-known reporter and columnist for the Northern Life newspaper, taught journalism at Cambrian College, wrote books about Sudbury history and biker gangs, and was the first producer of the CBC radio show called Morning North.

"I also hired the first on-air co-hosts, Wolf Hess and Ruth Reid," Lowe told Morning North host Markus Schwabe during an interview in 2018.

"And it was Ruth who picked the name. Actually, we were sitting around [in a story meeting]. Naming things is an awful chore, whether it's a title of a book, title of a new underground paper or a radio show or a TV show. She said, 'well, how about Morning North?' We all kind of went, 'Oh, that's not bad. Let's try it.' And it's incredible. Forty years and counting later, it's still the name."

Listen to the interview here.

Morning North 5:56 Remembering Mick Lowe Draft dodger, journalist, author and the founding producer of this radio program, Morning North... Mick Lowe died over the weekend at the age of 73. We replayed a conversation we had with him a few years ago. 5:56

Lowe was born Omaha, Neb., and grew up in North Platte and Lincoln.

"My father died when I was very young, 13. I was raised, therefore, by a single parent," he said.

"I was a reader. I loved to read. I liked to read about kids going to West Point, the Naval Academy, and jet fighter pilots. I was all into the American military Second World War stories. [It's] kind of funny then that I became a draft dodger."

Lowe says that it was during his studies at the University of Nebraska that he became politicized on campus through the Students for a Democratic Society, which was behind a lot of agitation around the Vietnam War.

"And it absolutely galvanized me, changed my life."

Leaving his country was a tough decision, he said.

"You do not leave your country, your home, your family, lightly. And of course, you're totally brainwashed, even though you're beginning to question it, that you're in the greatest country in the world, the greatest country in history, the greatest country the world has ever seen," he said.

"So you think about going to this other place called Canada. What's up with North? It's cold up there, but you don't know anything else about it and you try to study up on it. But it's hard to get info about Canada because no one in the States, as you know, knows that the first damn thing about Canada and neither did I."

But he figured it was the best choice to make at the time.

"[I could] go to jail, live underground the rest of my life, always looking over my shoulder in the states, or go north and take a chance, a huge, colossal chance," Lowe said.

"And I took that chance. In hindsight it's the best risk I've ever taken."

He wound up in Sudbury while hitchhiking back to Calgary. He was hoping to find a job for the summer.

"The Sudbury Star was on strike and I had a friend who was at Northern Life. and she told me [the newspaper was] going twice weekly. So they were expanding. They had no staff to do it. So I immediately went and volunteered my services."

It was "helter skelter," he said.

"We would work sometimes 24-hour shifts. I did a lot of features and I would write the headline, take the photos, layout the pages."

He kept up his writing, eventually breaking stories from the region in the Globe and Mail.

"My byline became fairly familiar in Toronto and I think it caught the eye of some of the CBC brass," he said.

"One way or another, we found each other."