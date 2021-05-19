The Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. is hoping to share unused vaccines with Canadians.

Hospital administration has been working for the past month to use up the surplus, according to David Jahn, president and CEO. The community shares the Canada-U.S. border with Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

He says there are between 40 and 50 Canadians working at the Michigan hospital and it seems like a good idea to share the extra vaccines with their family members across the border.

"It would protect our employees from getting COVID, and it would help the Canadian citizens get vaccinated quicker."

Jahn says co-ordinating the move — while consulting with two health departments and two governments — has taken some time, but they are nearing a solution.

A spokesperson with the Algoma Public Health health unit confirms talks are underway about the offer.

"Being a local public health agency, we work within the provincial legislation, however the legislation that surrounds importation of vaccine or travel of residents between the US and Canada remains federal jurisdiction."

Jahn says they have about 50 per cent of their community vaccinated so far, and have an inventory of 5,000 doses of the vaccine —3,000 Moderna and about 2,000 Pfizer.

"We basically vaccinated everybody who wants the vaccine at this point. There's some fence-sitters that don't want to get the vaccine. But, you know, we're certainly not going to use 5,000 more doses before they expire," he said.

"So we have a pretty good stockpile we're sitting on right now."

Getting vaccines 'into arms'

Jahn says they asked the Michigan government to provide vaccines to citizens of another country because of their Canadian workers' families.

"If we have extra vaccine and nobody from the United States wants it, why shouldn't we be able to share it with our neighbours in Ontario? If both our communities get vaccinated to a rate that can create some sort of herd immunity, hopefully the border can reopen again and things can get back to normal."

In terms of getting the vaccines across the border, Jahn says many different options have been discussed. They key is to get them "into arms" before they expire.

"The more people that get vaccinated, the better. And, you know, obviously, the statistics are showing that the vaccine is safe and it is effective and it does prevent hospitalizations and deaths. So I don't care what country you're from. Why wouldn't we try to be protecting our friends and neighbours, even if they are in a different country?"