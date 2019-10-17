After having the incumbent MP represent the Timmins-James Bay riding for the past 15 years, Michelle Boileau says it's time for a new voice.

Boileau is running as the Liberal candidate for the riding. It's a seat currently held by the NDP's Charlie Angus.

She acknowledges Angus has been working for the region while in office.

"But there's still a lot of challenges and a lot of issues to be worked on," she said.

"Having worked directly on the ground in the communities and with our stakeholders and community organizations, I have a good understanding of who's doing what so I feel like I'd be the right person to make those connections between what's available on the federal level and what's being done on the ground."

Boileau is currently a municipal councillor for the City of Timmins and is also the regional director of Contact North, an organization that works to help small communities get jobs through access to education and training.

"I think I can bring a different perspective to the challenges," she said. "I have different experiences, different connections so I think I can bring something different to the table and find solutions."

She says voters she's spoken with want to see growth in the region that would result in jobs.

"I believe I have a good understanding of the local labour market throughout the region," she said.

"We want to see that growth [by] branching out to new industries."

Boileau also adds she wants to work to have young people come back to the region after completing post-secondary education.