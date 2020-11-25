Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid criminal charges in connection with the stabbing death of a young North Bay-area mother 40 years ago.

Roger Deschenes, 62, of North Bay was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Nov. 18.

Police say 20-year-old Micheline St. Amour was found in her bedroom of her East Ferris Township home on July 10, 1980. She had died as a result of injuries caused by stab wounds.

OPP Det.-Insp. Kurtis Fredericks said Wednesday that St. Amour's two-year-old child was found unharmed in a nearby bedroom at the time.

OPP Det.-Insp. Kurtis Fredericks says even though an arrest has been made, they are still appealing to the public for more information. (Zacharie Routhier/CBC)

Fredericks notes that investigators issued media releases after the discovery and offered a $10,000 reward for information. Despite those appeals and an investigation, St. Amour's homicide went unsolved.

Fredericks says OPP "eventually employed innovative investigation techniques, as information and forensic DNA technology advanced."

The information that was gathered has not been made public, as it will be before the courts, he said.

"I can't go into specific detail today about how we arrived at a point where we can announce a resolution."

The accused appeared at the Ontario court of justice in North Bay on Nov.19 and is in custody until a bail hearing can be scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

"To help Micheline St. Amour's family find resolution, if you have information, we urge viewers to call the non-emergency number ... or your local police service," Fredericks said, adding that anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

Watch video from OPP news conference here: