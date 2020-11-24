Ontario Provincial Police says they'll be giving an update tomorrow on the investigation into a 40-year-old murder in East Ferris.

The OPP say they will have details of a resolution to the 1980 murder of 20-year-old Micheline St. Amour.

Newspaper accounts say she was found stabbed several times in the bedroom of her home on Hwy 17 in East Ferris Township on July 10.

The Toronto Star reported in 1991 that police suspected a drifter and convicted killer, Danny Wood, in St. Amour's death.

Tomorrow's media conference will be held at 11 a.m.