Dangerous offender in Sudbury faces new child pornography charges

A Sudbury, Ont., man who was labelled a dangerous offender by police is now facing new charges.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the city last week. As a result of that investigation, Michael Tomasik, 43, was arrested and charged.

The following charges were laid:

Agreement or arrangement-sexual offence against a child under 14.

Make child pornography — written.

Access - child pornography.

Possession — child pornography.

Make available — child pornography.

Breach of long-term supervision order (two counts).

Police said Tomasik was using an online alias, "John Wick." They added there are concerns he may have used that alias to commit other offences.

In 2016, he was found guilty of eight charges related to hiring prostitutes to abduct and sexually assault children.

He was labelled a dangerous offender in 2017.

Tomasik was released from prison in 2019 and a public safety warning was issued by police at that time.