Search continues for missing Greater Sudbury city councillor

Greater Sudbury police say they are continuing to search for a missing city councillor.

On Saturday night, Ward 2 councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing.

Vagnini is 62 years old, is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall. Police said he weighs about 260 pounds, has black short hair and an unshaven face.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweater, green pants and black running shoes.

Police said Vagnini was driving a black 2021 Ram 1500 truck with an Ontario license plate BK22 178. He was last seen in the area of R.R. 55 and McCharles Lake Road.

Vagnini requires medications but doesn't have them with him. As a result, police said he may appear confused or disoriented.

"We are all extremely worried by the news that Councillor Vagnini is missing and there are concerns for his health and well-being," Mayor Paul Lefebvre said in a statement.

"These types of situations are very challenging and we all want to see a good outcome, one where he's safely back with his family."

Police said they are continuing efforts to locate Vagnini. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.