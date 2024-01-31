Sudbury, Ont. community holds vigil for missing councillor Michael Vagnini

A vigil was held Thursday night for Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, who went missing on Saturday, Jan. 27. Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre and family friend Karen Makela both addressed the crowd of supporters.

Sudbury, Ont. city councilor Michael Vagnini has been a constant presence at the Walden Winter Carnival every February.

The carnival is one of the biggest annual events in his ward.

But at Thursday's opening night, organizers held a vigil in his honour.

Vagnini went missing on Saturday, Jan. 27. He was last seen driving his black Dodge Ram pickup truck near McCharles Lake, at the city's western edge.

"It's just surreal. It's hard to wrap my mind around it," said Karen Makela, a friend of Vagnini who has known him since she was a teenager.

"There actually isn't a moment when he doesn't leave my mind."

Ward 2 Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini was last seen driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck near McCharles Lake, west of the community pf Lively. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Makela sits on the carnival's planning committee, and helped organize the vigil for Vagnini and his family.

"We felt that it would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge that Michael is missing," she said. "We all care and we want to show that support and that love to the family."

Sudbury city councillor Mark Signoretti attended the vigil, along with most other members of council, and Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

"Sitting beside him at council, you get to know someone on a different level. So outside of the political side of things it's friendship," Signoretti said.

"So I really hope we get some good news and good news soon. The longer it goes, that's the question mark. We don't know if it's going to be good or not good news."

Lefebvre said he remains optimistic Vagnini will be found safe. He said the candles at the vigil were meant to symbolize a beacon, leading him back home.

"We're looking forward to having him back," he said. "And certainly to show his family support."

More than 100 community members were present at the vigil.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police continue to search for Vagnini.