OPP assisting Sudbury police in search for missing city councillor

Sudbury Police say the OPP are assisting in the ongoing search for a missing city councillor.

Michael Vagnini, 62, was reported missing Saturday night. He was last seen driving a black 2021 Ram 1500 truck with Ontario license plate BK22178. Police said the truck has damage on its back right taillight.

Vagnini was last seen driving that truck around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of RR55 and McCharles Lake Road.

Sudbury Police said they are continuing to liaise with Ontario Provincial Police in relation to the use of a helicopter.

"Due to the current weather conditions, it is not safe to fly," police said in a release.

"However, that is regularly re-evaluated throughout each day."

Sudbury police supplied this photo of Vagnini's Dodge Ram. He was last seen driving the pickup truck. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Police said municipal and provincial law enforcement agencies has been notified of the missing councillor. They add officers continue to check publicly accessible parking lots, establishments and roadways as well as the hospital.

'Remain hopeful'

Greater Sudbury city council was scheduled to meet Tuesday night but the meeting only lasted 9 minutes. It was the first time councillors met in chamber since Vagnini was reported missing.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre began the short meeting by acknowledging Vagnini's absence.

"I know we all remain hopeful that he will be found safe," he said.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service continues to make every effort possible to locate him and bring him home to his family. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."

Sudbury police said a dedicated tip line has been set up for information about Vagnini. People can call 705-671-9171 ext. 2320 to leave information. Police add if someone has immediate or actionable information related to the case, to call 911.