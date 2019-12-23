A Sudbury city councillor is spreading the Christmas cheer.

Michael Vagnini is hosting an annual event called No One Eats Alone.

Now in its fifth year, the meal is put on for those who find themselves without family or friends during the holidays.

Attendance has been increasing since the event began. So much, that Vagnini said organizers had to move from the Copper Cliff Italian Club to the Northbury Hotel to accommodate the 400 people expected to attend this year.

The more, the merrier, Vagnini said.

"When I was growing up, you know, the old Dean Martin Christmas, Perry Como Christmas - that's what we're going to do this year," Vagnini said.

"It's an old fashioned Christmas in that tradition. And on the big screens in the hall in the conference room we will be playing old time Christmas movies from way back when it was a big family."

Vagnini said the event has drawn its regulars, too.

"What is really cool is from the first year, we have groups of people that have been coming every year and this is their Christmas. This is where they spend it."

Vagnini said seeing the large gathering of people is its own reward.

"And when you see them leaving and smiling and saying you know this is probably one of the best Christmases I have ever had. That's what it's all about."

Tickets to No One Eats Alone are available by calling the Northbury Hotel at (705) 675-5602.



