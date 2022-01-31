Sudbury city councillor denies threatening another councillor, will cooperate with police investigation

Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, who is being investigated by police for threatening one of his council colleagues says he "categorically denies" the allegations made against him.

Following the virtual city council meeting on Jan. 25, Greater Sudbury Police received a complaint from a Coun. BIll Leduc, saying he was threatened by Vagnini.

Leduc says he called police after speaking with Vagnini that evening.

"I categorically deny that I committed any criminal offence," Vagnini said in a statement released Monday.

"There was a witness present at the time of the call. I will cooperate with any independent investigation but until that investigation is complete my lawyer has advised me not to speak further about the matter."

Bill Leduc, Ward 11 city councillor, has accused Michael Vagnini of making threats against him. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The statement also says that Vagnini has retained Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy, who has taken on several prominent Sudbury defendants in recent years– including Gerry Lougheed in the byelection trial of 2017, and Steve Wright, the man accused of murdering Renee Sweeney in 1998.

North Bay Police, who are handling the investigation because Vagnini sits on the Greater Sudbury Police Services Board, say the investigation continues and there is no public update at this time.