A Sudbury, Ont. university professor known internationally for his advanced research on the human brain has died.

Laurentian University confirmed his death on social media.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Michael Persinger.<br>C’est avec grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès du professeur Michael Persinger. <a href="https://t.co/J2D4XmblvX">pic.twitter.com/J2D4XmblvX</a> —@LaurentianU

He had been a neuroscience professor at the university since 1971. He's known around the world for one of his research projects called "The God Helmet," in which a person's temporal lobes were stimulated to replicate the felling of having another presence in the room.

In 2016, he made headlines after he was stopped from teaching a first year class after asking students to sign off on his use of vulgar language.

More to come….