Skip to Main Content
Laurentian University prof, Michael Persinger, dies
New

Laurentian University prof, Michael Persinger, dies

A Sudbury, Ont. university professor known internationally for his advanced research on the human brain has died.
CBC News ·
Laurentian University professor Michael Persinger. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC )

A Sudbury, Ont. university professor known internationally for his advanced research on the human brain has died.

Laurentian University confirmed his death on social media.

He had been a neuroscience professor at the university since 1971. He's known around the world for one of his research projects called "The God Helmet," in which a person's temporal lobes were stimulated to replicate the felling of having another presence in the room.

In 2016, he made headlines after he was stopped from teaching a first year class after asking students to sign off on his use of vulgar language.

More to come….

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us