Michael Mantha 'fully committed' to participating in workplace misconduct investigation

Michael Mantha, the MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, says he is "fully committed to participating" in an independent investigation regarding alleged workplace misconduct.

On Saturday, Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles announced she was removing Mantha from the party's caucus.

"I have removed Michael Mantha from the Ontario NDP caucus while an independent third-party investigation into alleged workplace misconduct takes place," Stiles said.

"I take my responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously."

In a brief written statement on Monday, Mantha said he is a "lifelong believer in safe workplaces" and will cooperate with the independent process now underway.

"I will continue to serve the people of Algoma-Manitoulin," the statement said. He will continue to sit as an independent Member of Provincial Parliament.

"I will not be commenting further on this matter."

Mantha was the NDP's mining and natural resources critic until March 29.

The NDP has not provided more details regarding the alleged workplace misconduct.