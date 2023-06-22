The provincial NDP leader says the party continues to investigate 'workplace misconduct' allegations against a northern Ontario MPP, nearly three months after he was removed from caucus.

Michael Mantha, who has won four straight elections in Algoma-Manitoulin, has been sitting as an independent since April.

Party leader Marit Stiles says it is still too early to say if Mantha will be welcomed back into the New Democrat fold.

"It's still underway and I know it's frustrating because these things do take a while," Stiles told CBC Radio's Morning North.

"I wish it didn't, but it does and we'll see where it lands."

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says her party is still investigating 'workplace misconduct' investigations against MPP Michael Mantha, a process which 'takes time.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

She says with unionized staff and grievances, she has a "responsibility" to make sure the process is "conducted in the fairest way possible," but added that she thinks it's "great" that Mantha is "still doing the work he does in the community."

"I haven't heard anything," Mantha says of the investigation.

"I've moved on from the waiting. My focus is listening, resolving issues, addressing concerns, being present in the community and just being an effective MPP."

Mantha says he finds being an independent MPP more "flexible," is looking at officially registering as an independent and starting to think about fundraising for the 2026 election campaign.

"Constituents have been coming to me and asking me what's going on. I've been up front with them," he says.

"I am not innocent in this whole process. I have owned up to my errors and I have learned from them. I have become a better individual."