A northern Ontario MPP being investigated for "workplace misconduct" says he was "baffled" when he first heard the allegations.

Earlier this month, Michael Mantha was removed from the New Democrat caucus at Queen's Park while the party investigates allegations against the MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin.

In an interview with CBC News, he said little else about the investigation other than being surprised by the accusations.

"The discussions are happening between the caucus, along with HR, along with the complainant, along with myself," said Mantha.

"And hopefully it'll wrap up soon so everybody can move on."

Now that he is representing Algoma-Manitoulin as an independent, he has moved seats in the Ontario Legislature, back to the same area of the house where he sat after first being elected in 2011.

Mantha said his unionized office staff have been ordered off the job during the investigation and that he plans to "re-hire" them once it has concluded.

But for now, it means he's trying to run his office by himself.

"I'm the MPP, a one-man show right now, and I know that my staff want to come back to work and they're quite excited about coming back to work. However, it's a process. Hopefully it doesn't get delayed any further and they're back to work fairly quickly," he said.

It's been a positive reception from individuals. And I am looking forward to moving on from this."​​​​​​ - Michael Mantha

Mantha said he loves representing his rural northern Ontario riding, where he has won four straight elections, and he is currently touring from town to town meeting with constituents.

"People are very supportive. They often refer to 'We know who you are. It doesn't change anything for us. You've done the work. You've done the job,'" he said.

"It's been a positive reception from individuals. And I am looking forward to moving on from this."

The Ontario NDP has given no indication on when the investigation is expected to be complete.