Michael Mantha says he disagrees with investigation that got him kicked from Ontario NDP caucus

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha says he disagrees with the results of an investigation which had him removed from the NDP caucus last month due to allegations of workplace misconduct.

NDP leader Marit Stiles said at the time that the allegations were substantiated by multiple witness interviews and video evidence. The party has not provided more specific details on the allegations, however.

But while he disagrees with the investigation's findings, Mantha said he is ready to move on.

"It's time for me to focus, as I have been focused for the last several months, on the issues that matter most and are most important to people across Algoma-Manitoulin," Mantha said.

"And that's what I'm going to do."

Mantha said on CBC's Morning North that he has also taken time to reflect on his actions.

"I've taken responsibility for my actions and I will learn from them," he said.

"I will become a better person and I will move on and serve the people of Algoma Manitoulin to the best of my abilities."

Since the investigation started, Mantha has continued to work as an independent MPP in the community.

He said one of the most pressing issues for him, right now, was the news Wednesday that Domtar would be "indefinitely" shutting down its paper mill in Espanola.

Focus on local issues

Mantha said he has continued to advocate for his constituents, as he would have when he was a member of the NDP caucus.

With regards to the news of the paper mill closure, he said he has been in contact of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

"I can inform the community now that there's going to be rapid re-employment action that is going to be provided by the Minister of Labour," he said.

Mantha added that as an independent MPP he gets to spend more time in his riding.

"I'm the critic of everything now as an independent member," he said.

"I don't rely on colleagues. I rely on myself. I rely on my staff. I have excellent staff that will help me."