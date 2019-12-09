Mike Lamoureux and Taryn Green have been waiting a long time for some good news about their toddler.

The good news is that Mia — who will be three years old in February — can now get a very expensive drug to treat her very rare genetic condition.

Mia has X-linked hypophosphatemia or XLH, an inherited form of rickets where the body doesn't have enough phosphates to support strong bones and teeth.

The new drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States and by Health Canada shortly after that.

"We were ecstatic," said Lamoureux. And then their doctor told them that the drug would cost between $200,000 and $250,000 a year.

Lamoureux and his fraternal twin brother Danny were both born with XLH.

Mike Lamoureux, Mia's father, also has XLH. He says the family is ecstatic that Mia will be receiving a new drug to treat the very rare, inherited condition. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"We've had corrective surgery to reduce the amount of pain. Basically, titanium implants inserted into our legs like reinforcements. There's some fractures that develop over time as a result of the condition."

Other symptoms of XLH include knock-knees, bowed legs, and, in Lamoureux's case, a lifetime of painful tooth abscesses.

Lamoureux says he can understand why the breakthrough drug is so expensive.

"One in 20,000 people have the condition, and the other reason is because of the nature of the research that went into developing it and the studies to get it approved," he said.

Lamoureux says the doctor who was treating Mia helped them apply for the pharmaceutical company's compassionate use program and the company decided that Mia qualified.

"We're just speechless," said Lamoureux. "We're so thankful," he added.

Lamoureux says Mia will have to take the drug for the rest of her life but the most important time is now while she's developing. She will take the drug twice a month until she's 18 and then once a month.

Lamoureux says he would consider applying for the drug himself through the compassionate use program but not if it's going to take someone else's place like another child such as Mia.

So, right now, he's back on the conventional treatment for XLH.

Lamoureux says Mia's new drug regimen is like an early Christmas present from his late brother Danny who tracked down one of the few doctors in the world working on the XLH problem.

"It's a really bittersweet moment for us to reflect on that at this time of year," said Lamoureux. "It's very touching," he added.