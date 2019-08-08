Ontario Northland's Remanufacturing and Repair Centre landed a new contract it hopes will lead to hiring additional workers to its staff of approximately 200.

The contract involves the refurbishment and modernization of 15 passenger coaches from Metrolinx, the regional Crown agency responsible for transportation in the Toronto and Hamilton area.

Corina Moore, the president and CEO of Ontario Northland, said they have worked with Metrolinx before but is hoping this renewed relationship leads to more projects in the future.

"We are really excited about being able to do more with Metrolinx," Moore said. "We are [the] two transporation agencies in this province. It makes sense for us to work together and make sure we provide integrated and seamless transportation for people in Ontario."

Corina Moore is the CEO of Ontario Northland. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Moore said the two agencies have worked together to introduce GO train and bus service between Toronto and the Muskoka region this summer. They have also worked on 150 Metrolinx cars in the past.