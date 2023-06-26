A new affordable housing project for Sault Ste. Marie's Métis community

Dozens of people gathered in Sault Ste Marie on Monday for the unveiling of the Métis Nation of Ontario's (MNO) new affordable housing project.

The organization invested $7 million to make this initiative possible, according to regional councilor Mitch Case.

He adds that housing is a priority for the MNO.

"We did an extensive survey of our citizens a few years ago as we were preparing to make significant investments," he said.

It is the first time that a Métis governmental body in Ontario funds an affordable housing project. (Submitted by Christopher Whan)

"The response to the housing needs assessment showed that 49 per cent of Métis citizens in the Sault Ste Marie area had some housing needs."

Case says these include core housing, overcrowding, or housing that is too expensive for a community member's income.

He believes there are historical reasons for this.

Housing problems in the community date back a hundred years

Case says the Métis of Sault Ste. Marie have struggled with housing since 1852, "when the order in council essentially evicted [them] from the river lots."

"The situation was exacerbated again in 1968 when one of our villages was burned down in Agawa Bay," said Case.

He says these events have perpetuated housing instability throughout the generations.

Métis Nation of Ontario regional councilor Mitch Case. (Submitted by Christopher Whan)

Elders who attended the ribbon cutting event on Monday say this affordable housing project will break that cycle, according to Case.

"They are so happy to see how far the MNO has come. Thirty years ago, they couldn't have dreamed that we would have these sorts of resources."

MNO's affordable housing project is funded through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, an agreement signed between Ottawa and the National Métis Council.

Tenants to be prioritized according to their situation

The MNO's 22 bedroom townhouses will be available to rent for $ 1,055 per month, excluding utilities.

Director of housing and infrastructure Cindy Rye says three of the units are already spoken for.

She says Métis community members can apply online for the remaining spots, and adds that tenants will be prioritized according to their situation.

Dozens of Métis community members gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Submitted by Christopher Whan)

"We will prioritize seniors, people fleeing abusive situations, and those at risk of experiencing homelessness," she said.

The MNO intends to launch similar initiatives throughout the province in the years to come, with eyes set on areas in Kenora, Midland and Toronto.