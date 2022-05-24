Métis cultural centre of Sault Ste. Marie ready for grand opening

The Sault Ste. Marie Métis community is getting ready to open the doors to its new cultural centre along Fort Creek Saturday.

Having a cultural space, and a place where the city's Métis community can gather has been a long time in the works, Mitch Case, regional councilor for the Huron Superior Métis community, told CBC News.

"This was by no means easy," Case said. "It was many years of writing grant proposals, some of them getting funded, some of them not. Some of them getting funded, but not quite enough."

"But I'm just very proud of this community," Case said. "I'm proud of the leadership here who have persevered and got it done. And I'm excited for the community to have this new home."

Case has been bringing Métis concerns into the public discussion for several years. In April, he was part of a First Nations, Inuit and Métis contingent that met with Pope Francis and shared their experiences from Canada's residential school system.

At the time, Case said the Vatican could have gone further as Pope Francis did not apologize for the Catholic Church's overall role in Canada's residential school system.

But in Sault Ste. Marie, Case said, the community is seeing a "monumental step forward," as the Anglican Diocese of Algoma returned a former burial ground, and three buildings, back to the Métis community in 2017 as an act of reconciliation.

Case said the new centre – which will feature a museum, archive, performance space and recording studio in its three buildings– was renovated in part by the diocese, a group that Case said is finally "putting their money where their mouths is."

Mitch Case is the Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario (PCMNO) Councilor Sault Ste Marie, Superior East, Huron North Shore (Submitted by Mitch Case)

"They recognized that they had been involved in and complicit and sort of helped shepherd along the loss of our lands by settlers in the 1800s," Case said.

"And they wanted to do something right. And as one of our young folks says, like, 'how can they really show up for us?' And they showed up. They showed up for us."

While the former church is being converted into a cultural centre, the Memorial Hall will continue to serve as a memorial for World War One Veterans and will serve as a community meeting space for the Métis community.

The former rectory on the grounds has been converted into a service hub to provide a central point of access for Métis Nation of Ontario Citizens and community members to access health, education, housing, and other services, the Council said in a press release.