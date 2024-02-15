147 mental health workers in Cochrane-Timiskaming locked out over contract standstill

About 147 workers with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Cochrane-Timiskaming have been locked out after contract negotiations reached a standstill on Feb. 13.

Maggie Wakeford, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 631, which represents the mental health and addictions workers, said the main issue is the employer's intention to switch to a new pension plan, and the cost involved.

CMHA Cochrane-Timiskaming plans to move its employees to the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

Wakeford said for employees to switch to the plan, they will need to start paying for their own long-term disability, which is about four per cent of their gross pay. Under the previous pension plan, the employer covered long-term disability.

She said that would separate workers under the "haves and have-nots."

"The haves, well if they have money, they can suck up the four per cent and hop into HOOPP," Wakeford said.

Better pension costs more

Paul Jalbert, CMHA Cochrane-Timiskaming's executive director, said HOOPP is a "significantly better" pension plan than the previous plan, but it costs more to administer.

He said employees don't have to contribute to the current plan, but that also reduces how much money they can access in retirement. HOOPP would require contributions from both the employer and employees.

Jalbert said under the proposed contract, employees would have the choice to stay with their current plan, or switch to HOOPP if they can afford the four per cent pay cut.

"It's a choice and we get it if people can't afford it," he said.

Jalbert added that the latest offer included a 5.25 per cent wage increase over two years.

But Wakeford said that wage increase would not be enough if people switch to the better pension plan.

"There's a lot of our workers that are working here full time during the day and going to work at night somewhere else to just keep up with inflation," she said.

OPSEU Local 631 president Maggie Wakeford says the workers she represents help vulnerable people who struggle with their mental health and addictions. (Canadian Labour Congress - Ontario Region/Facebook)

Wakeford noted that Jalbert's own salary has increased significantly since 2019. According to Ontario's Sunshine List, he made $118,595 that year.

In 2022, Jalbert's salary was $159,158, which represents a 34 per cent increase over three years.

While the employees are locked out, Wakeford said she worries for the 1,600 clients who rely on the CMHA Cochrane-Timiskaming.

"These are people with severe mental health issues," she said. "They could never live in the community on their own."

The employees who are locked out include nurse practitioners, occupational therapists, nurses, justice support workers, peer support workers and case managers.

Jalbert said the organization has a contingency plan in place, and those clients will continue to be seen during the lockout.

"As it progresses and if it gets longer, we will have to look at which clients are being most impacted and then work with our community partners to shore up some of those services to help those in need," he said.