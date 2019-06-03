Stavropoulos case highlights concerns about mental health support for violent offenders

The case of Alexander Stavropoulos, 26, who was convicted of attempted murder after stabbing a mother and her baby in a random attack last year, has raised concerns about the amount of support available for those with mental health issues.

A few months before the mother was stabbed, Stavropoulos was convicted of a similar attack in the downtown Sudbury transit terminal.

He was released after three months in jail, with the expectation he would receive treatment in the community for his mental illness.

But the Canadian Mental Health Association in Sudbury says it is disconcerting that media portrayals of Stavroplous connect his violence with mental health.

Sue Tasse, manager of clinical services with the Sudbury CMHA, said the big picture is far more complex.

"Statistics are out there that one in four Canadians suffer from a mental health illness or a mental health condition some time in their life," Tasse said.

Sue Tasse is the manager of clinical services with the CMHA in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

She said she's concerned that people who suffer from mental illness will become "stigmatized" when stories of Stavropoulos' struggles circulate in the media.

"There is no connection between those that have committed violent acts and the connection to mental illness," Tasse said. "That's a stigmatization and a generalization that society has continued to perpetuate and it is a myth, it's a misconception."

"When we talk about those living with mental illness a lot of times we look at what are the precipitating factors," Tasse said. "It's not one or another. It's not black or white. There's a lot of gray that exists here and it's very complex."

Tasse said other factors need to be discussed in the overall conversation, such as the person's living conditions, and whether or not addiction might have been an issue during a stressful period in their life.

Kerri Grace is the justice coordinator with the CMHA in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Kerri Grace, Justice Coordinator with the Sudbury CMHA, specializes in providing services to clients, especially helping them navigate a complicated justice system.

"We have court outreach services that help people that are actually going through the court process that might be living with any mental health or addictions issues," Grace said. "Because it is very confusing and complex."

"Also we offer a mental health diversion to some folks that may have a minor offense where their mental health or addiction has played a factor," she said.

"We also have release from custody services, so we can work with individuals that are nearing release in the community or maybe are returning to Sudbury from a different correctional centre and work on case management and goal planning and connecting them with resources in the community."

The programs, she added, are all voluntary.

"We are not by any means a monitoring service."

Any court orders for monitoring would be administered by a doctor, Grace said.

Tasse added that she thinks society is moving towards a greater understanding of what mental health looks like, and the CMHA plays a key role in helping to educate people and systems about what illness is.

She also stresses that incidents like the stabbing in New Sudbury are not predictable.

"No one would like to forecast this and no one has that ability to do so," she said. "But at the same time those random acts of violence are that – random acts of violence."

"So we look towards how can we promote wellness, how can we look at recovery for someone, how do we have those conversations? That's where we want to focus further."

