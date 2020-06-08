The Ontario Division of the Canadian Mental Health Association says the pandemic is creating the potential for a mental health crisis.

The association says 70 per cent of Ontarians are worried about a looming mental health crisis. The association adds that many clients aren't reaching out for help using virtual resources, although when they do, they get help.

Increased substance use, lack of employment, and poor diet are contributing to poor mental hygiene.

The CEO of the Sudbury Manitoulin CMHA, Patty MacDonald says physical distancing is creating a lot of isolation.

"I think that though social isolation has been really tough on people and that is really to be expected," MacDonald said, "People are fairly social. And when routines are broken, when we're needing to be safe and follow health guidelines to isolate, it really limits the amount of that social contact."

MacDonald said until the province begins to reopen mental health services for face-to-face consultation, her group has been advising people to connect digitally.

"That's why we've been really trying to promote– connecting with family and friends through social media...over the phone and video," she said.

"But it's also about reaching out when you need to. So don't wait. If you're feeling like that there's a mental health crisis whether it's for yourself or family...reach out and connect."

Kaitlyn Matson, a peer support worker with the Northern Initiative for Social Action in Sudbury , says NISA has gone on-line instead of offering a gathering place.

Matson also answers calls on the Warm Line – a listening ear for people in the evening.

Matson says she has been hearing a lot of fear from people during the pandemic.

"There's restrictions, and there's extra worries around anything we do and those can accumulate," Matson said.

"And we have had a sense...folks are struggling with the anxieties of just going out into our world today or sometimes it's that feeling of isolation and loneliness," Matson said.

"And that's where particularly for that portion of it– looking at isolation, loneliness and how that can cause a lot of dysfunction in our mental health."

But Matson said conducting meetings and consultations by Zoom has also enabled them to keep helping.

"That was kind of the beauty of starting our online programming through Zoom," she said. "I can remember when we first started it up the first week we had a strategy planned, we had all sorts of different topics of conversation and different activities we could try at home."

"But it wasn't about that. The entire first week was just 'oh my gosh I'm so excited to see you again. How are you?' And just reconnecting and rekindling those relationships."