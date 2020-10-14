When one police officer falls their death is felt by comrades all across the country. That's how one police wellness coordinator describes the profession.

Last Thursday, Constable Marc Hovingh with the OPP Manitoulin detachment was shot and killed while on duty.

"People outside the profession really can't understand what it's like, but we all experience a loss," says Constable James Jefferson, the health and wellness coordinator for Greater Sudbury Police Service.

"It's a brother and sisterhood and we all feel the loss of another officer, in a deep way that kind of sticks with us."

Jefferson says in Greater Sudbury there have been a few police officers who have died while on duty. The most notable being Joe MacDonald (1993) and Rick McDonald (1999).

"Their deaths still radiate throughout our service, and still have an impact on members," he said.

"It's a lifelong experience when we lose an officer."

Resources: peer support, counselling, spiritual guidance

Police officers have a number of mental health tools at their fingertips when they are dealing with traumatic events, like the death of a comrade.

When Sudbury Police officers are dealing with this kind of tragedy, their first point of contact support is with Jefferson.

"I speak to a lot of members on a very candid basis and we get into the nitty gritty aspects of signs and symptoms of policing and trauma," he said.

They also have access to resources like peer support, counselling or spiritual guidance. The peer support team includes 31 members of GSPS, with a member in each unit across the organization.

"Statistics show that peer support is one of the most beneficial aspects of helping police," Jefferson said.

The critical incident support unit specializes in debriefings after critical calls. The spiritual team consists of chaplains, archbishops and other spiritual leaders to reach out to members of faith.

Change in Mindset

Jefferson says when it comes to mental health self care, it's younger officers who are leading the way.

"They see it as a priority because we are from day one instilling that in them, on how important it is to ensure that your mental health is taken care of," he said.

"The accumulative effect of this profession is very real, and the possibility of having that one traumatic experience that can really offset the rest of your life, is a possibility."

Jefferson says many officers from an older generation suppress their feelings for ten, 20 or even 30 years until they finally deal with the fallout.

"Just talk. Start the conversation."