Sudbury Secondary School has launched a new pilot project to help students deal with anxiety and mental health issues.

Social worker Christine McInnes developed the My Best Self program and has teamed up with teacher Marika Louws to bring it to teenagers at the school. It began at the start of the school year.

"We developed a program where kids have an opportunity to focus on their physical fitness, on how they eat well, how they sleep," McInnes said. "We will have segments on financial literacy and mindfulness techniques."

The program includes yoga sessions, fitness classes with a personal trainer from the YMCA, and sessions that teach anger management techniques and conflict resolution.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has collaborated with Sudbury Secondary School's My Best Self program. (Supplied by Christine McInnes)

"Every person has gone through something that has been life changing or traumatic," said Louws, the teacher leading the program. "So there is a need to have these coping strategies to help them through their day to day at school, but also to have strategies in order to work in the future."

The pilot program was made possible thanks to more than $16,000 in donations from a number of community organizations.

McInnes said it would be great to expand the program to other schools, but that would depend on sufficient financial support.

She said the program has shown a real commitment to mental health from the Rainbow District School Board.

"With this program, what I'm really impressed with is that it's a credit-bearing program and that is very exciting for me as a social worker to know that as an educational system our Rainbow Board sees the great benefit of having mental health as a key component in the well-being of our students," McInnes said.