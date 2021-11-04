Laura-leigh Gillard of Sudbury has struggled with anxiety and depression since she was a child. She also has seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is prevalent during the winter months.

But she knows her triggers and what she needs to do to help keep her mental health issues under control, including over the holidays.

Gillard now uses her personal experience in her role as co-ordinator of the regional Warm Line program at the Northern Initiative for Social Action or NISA.

"I've put in a good 25 years of mental, emotional work within my own mental health recovery and I feel like that's been beneficial for me to be able to engage with others on a deeper level," she said.

Laura-leigh Gillard is co-ordinator of the regional Warm Line program from the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA). She also has lived experience with mental health issues that help her connect with and aid others through her job. (Supplied by Laura-leigh Gillard)

Calls are answered on the regional Warm Line between 6 p.m. and midnight daily through the year, including Christmas Day. Three staff members are on duty to answer calls nightly, and all have lived experience.

The program is funded to accept 11,000 calls per year. But in 2020, staff answered 12,000 calls and is on track for more than 13,000 in 2021.

"With the current volumes, we could benefit from extended hours but also added staff," said executive director Martin Boucher.

"The call volumes are just so high. COVID has certainly put the pressure on that.

Martin Boucher is executive director of the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA). 'With the current volumes, we could benefit from extended hours but also added staff,' he says. (Twitter @nisanorthern)

"What it means is that workers go from one call to the other with no break in between, and they have high volume and sometimes there are calls that we don't get to," Boucher added.

The gap in services after midnight is something NISA hopes to address in the coming year.

"We know that a lot of people their challenges are associated with night time and if you just start to feel unwell around 11, it's not enough that it ends at 12," Boucher said. "Some people certainly need help well into the late hours."

HSN's Crisis Intervention program

Health Sciences North's Mental Health and Addictions Centre operates a Crisis Intervention program from its 127 Cedar St. location in downtown Sudbury.

"It's OK to not be OK," said Jason Seguin, the clinical manager for the urgent response and care transition programs at HSN.

The program takes walk-ins daily from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with no appointment necessary. It also operates a hotline round the clock seven days a week at 705-675-4760. A third option, www.crisishelp.ca, launched this past fall.

"If assistance is needed, please reach out to crisis intervention and we can work together to determine what it is that individuals need to be able to manage this difficult time of year," Seguin said.

Seguin said memories — good or bad — tend to stir up emotions and mental health issues during the holiday season.

"This time of year there is such a heavy focus on family, loved ones and connection that it kind of prompts individuals to do some self-reflection and to remember good times and bad times. The absence of those individuals or relationships can oftentimes bring about some of those more intense emotions and feelings."

Seguin said there has been an increase in the need for mental health services over the past year or two due to the pressures from the pandemic.

"But we are very well equipped to meet the demand."

Accessing any service can take 'courage'

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has programs and services, but is not a crisis service.

"It can take a lot of courage to access any kind of service, so if you're coming we're going to do our very best to help you with what you need or help you navigate what exactly it is you're looking for and how to get you connected," said Caitlyn Germond, co-ordinator of justice services with the CMHA's Sudbury-Manitoulin branch.

Germond said that during the holidays, a lot more seems to be going on in people's lives, causing stress and anxiety.

"The people who are coming in are feeling overwhelmed, they're feeling stressed, some are coming in and they're not sure exactly what they're looking for they just know they're not feeling their best and they need some support with that," she said.

"We're getting calls that are a little bit more complex, and tied to some stress and loneliness especially at this time of year."

For anyone feeling overwhelmed or stressed, or feels mental health issues are starting to surface, Germond suggests to 'take a moment, take a breath and reflect".

"What's causing this amplified stress, does it feel bigger than usual, taking a few seconds to kind of, 'OK this is how I'm feeling' and then asking what can I do about it," she said.

According to Boucher, there are a lot of pressures and triggers around Christmas, plus reflections around the new year that could all strain mental health.

"Reach out," Boucher said

"Look for the help because it's out there. It just takes that first step of reaching out for it. It's a difficult time and people will understand."