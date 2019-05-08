As public health officials continue to remind everyone what needs to be done to keep COVID-19 from spreading, mental health experts are helping people as they deal with heightened feelings of anxiety, stress, fear and depression — and they're seeing an increased demand for supports.

Dealing mentally with the realities of a pandemic is uncharted waters for most, and the stressors can affect different people in different ways, says Sue Tassé, manager of clinical services for the Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury-Manitoulin.

"Everyone is doing the best that we can," Tassé said.

"News is changing as fast as it's coming out and we're all trying to navigate within that and maintain our mental wellness and look towards those that can provide us information with accuracy, as much as possible."

Online resources

In recent weeks, the CMHA's online peer support tool called Big White Wall has seen a big spike in activity, Tassé said.

It's an online forum, moderated by trained professionals, where people can share with and support each other through anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

"They're reporting that there's been over 50 per cent increase in posts related to COVID-19 specifically," she said.

Sue Tassé is the manager of clinical services for Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury-Manitoulin. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

CMHA also recommends the provincial initiative called BounceBack, which provides an over-the-phone coach to help with building skills to cope with depression, anxiety, stress or worry.

"They've been very supportive in helping those that have anxieties, and mild symptoms of depression navigate through these difficult times we've been seeing," Tassé said.

While CMHA continues to provide phone and online support, it has suspended in-person services at its offices.

"[CHMA is] doing everything possible to ensure safety and security of employees and all individuals that are trying to access services within all of our programs," Tassé said.

For anyone who had already been working with a mental health service provider, Tassé said to continue to call in.

"If they're not working with someone currently they can certainly call any of the services within the area to find out what's available to them."

Helpful tips for everyone

Despite public health's social distancing protocols, Tassé encourages people to reach out to their own support circles through technology.

"Using the different ways now that we have available to us to support that, such as reaching out and making phone calls, video Skype-ing if that's an availability to them," Tassé said.

"Everyone is in this heightened state of what this is for themselves, for their families; students are worried, families are worried about loved ones that may be vulnerable and that they're not able to reach out."

"I don't think we have ever seen such a crisis."

There are also crisis services available from Health Sciences North in Sudbury 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 705-675-4760 or visiting HSN's Mental Health and Addictions Centre at 127 Cedar Street.