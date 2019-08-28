The Canadian Mental Health Association in Greater Sudbury has a new location for a temporary men's shelter.

CEO Marion Quigley told CBC News that the CMHA will lease space in the former Salvation Army Building on Larch Street for two months.

That will bridge the gap until renovations are complete at 200 Larch Street - a location that will host a number of services.

"We'll be open from 10:00 p.m. till 8:00 a.m," Quigley said. "That way individuals will have a safe place to sleep and then they will be able to use services during the daytime."

Paul Charbonneau, president of Sudbury Apartment Rentals Limited, purchased the former Salvation Army property at 146 Larch Street last week.

In an earlier interview with CBC, Charbonneau said he was welcoming low-income earners.

"The struggle to find homes in the downtown has been a difficult one", Quigley said.

"The apartments are expensive," she said. "First and last month's rent is very difficult for people to put together."

"There's also been some turnover in apartment buildings and so some people have, we've heard recently, have been given notice that they need to move so that the new landlords can renovate the buildings."

Quigley said the temporary shelter will be low-barrier— which means that intoxicated men are welcome, but can't bring alcohol, drugs or weapons with them— and can accommodate about twenty people.

The Salvation Army closed its shelter last May 10, saying it wasn't feasible for them to operate any longer. A plan to relocate to the Donovan neighbourhood in June met with pushback from residents.

The Larch Street shelter is expected to open on Wednesday.