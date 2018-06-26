Brothers identified as 2 men reported missing, found dead east of Wawa

Two brothers have been identified as the pair reported missing and then found dead east of Wawa.

On Friday, concerned family contacted the OPP to report that the brothers had been out on Whitefish Lake but not been heard from.

Police said they found a boat upright, and later found one of the men deceased in the lake.

After an extensive search, the second man was also found dead, though police have not said where his remains were discovered.

The men have been identified as Normand Savoie, 74, of Wawa and Daniel Savoie, 57, from Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

There is no word on the cause of the deaths.