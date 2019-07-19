Northern Ontario's largest gem, jewellery and mineral show and sale is this weekend in Sudbury.

It's a chance to explore, buy and learn about different rocks and gems that dot the local landscape.

And to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing, organizer Ruth Dibicki shared with CBC's Morning North some memories of when astronauts visited Sudbury to prepare for the Apollo 16 mission.

"In the early 1970s I was a newly minted geologist... I was the junior person in the local office of the Ontario Geological Survey and the Apollo 16 astronauts came in 1971," Dibicki said.

"In 1972 when they came they gave a call to our office and asked if we would come along with some of the Inco geologists to be tour guides as they visited Sudbury.

Astronauts were interested in Sudbury because it had been just recently recognized as a meteorite impact site, she said.

"The idea was first put out in about 1964 but it wasn't really believed," she said. "It took a national conference here in 1971 before the idea really got a lot of prominence, and once it did NASA knew about it and they brought the astronauts here so that they could see features like those they would expect to see when they were on the moon."

Geologists soon discovered that Sudbury has two meteorite impact sites, which make the landscape similar to that on the moon. Astronauts were interested in a few different features of the Sudbury landscape.

"They came to see what we call impact breccia, the rock that was broken up by the force of the impact," she said.

"Also the meteorite fall back. We blasted cubic kilometres of fragmented rock into the air and that fell back down to fill in the crater."

"[Also] shatter cones, [formed by] shock waves passing through the rocks, leaving these funny shapes and that's basically what they wanted to see."

During the Apollo 16 mission, astronaut John Young even mentioned Sudbury.

"Oh boy, that is absolutely beautiful," Young said. "It has a black fractal running through the middle of it...it looks like Sudbury breccia, and that's the truth."

Dibicki said she has since seen rocks retrieved from the moon's surface, though they don't look much different from rocks you can find around Sudbury.

The show runs on Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00, and on Sunday from 10:00 to 5:00 at the Carmichael Arena.