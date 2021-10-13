Public Health Sudbury and Districts has advised the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who spent time in Memorial Park in Sudbury, Ont., as of Sept. 27.

The health unit said that as of Oct. 12, the outbreak included three COVID-19 cases.

But anyone who passed through the park should not be concerned about potential exposure to the virus, the health unit said.

People who did spend more time in the park as of Sept. 27 should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days after their last potential exposure.

They should also self-isolate immediately if they develop any symptoms, and get tested immediately, whether or not they have symptoms.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts said on-site COVID-19 testing will be available at Memorial Park on Wednesday (Oct. 13). No appointments will be needed at that location. City of Greater Sudbury paramedic services will provide the testing.

Memorial Park has been the site of growing tent encampments throughout the last year.