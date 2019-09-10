A 'memorial burnout' for a man killed in an ATV accident has resulted in 15 charges being laid by Greater Sudbury Police.

On August 14, 2019, a celebration of life service was held in Hanmer after the death of 21-year-old Caleb Giroux on August 4, 2019.

Police said following the service, numerous individuals took the celebration to the streets and were involved in what was referred to on social media as a "memorial burnout" on Municipal Road 80 near St. Joseph Street.

Popular in drag racing and street racing, a burnout is when a driver locks their wheels, accelerating until clouds of smoke appear from the tires.

Police said videos of the burnout was shared by several different people on social media.

Vehicles took part in a 'memorial burnout' for a 21-year-old man who died in August. (From Facebook Video- Darian Grenier)

According to police, the GSPS communications centre received "numerous calls" as drivers cut each other off, blocked the roadway, and filled the area with dense smoke which caused a risk to public safety.

Police said that at one point, an ambulance was held up getting through to the scene of an emergency.

Several officers attended the scene, but a majority of drivers had already left. Police then conducted a thorough investigation, gathering evidence, video and statements.

As a result, 15 people were charged with 16 offences, including careless driving, stunt driving, and driving while under suspension,

All 15 will appear in a Sudbury court October 7 to answer to the charges.