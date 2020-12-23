A Sudbury woman charged with murdering her estranged husband has been released on bail.

Melissa Sheridan, 39, was granted bail by Justice David Nadeau in a virtual hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The evidence presented before the court is covered by a publication ban.

The judge described the conditions of the release as "extremely restrictive" including the requirement that Sheridan wear an electronic monitoring device while she awaits trial.

The process of setting the date for that murder trial will begin with a scheduling hearing set for Dec. 24.

The body of 56-year-old Brant Burke of Killarney was found on a trail the morning of Oct. 25, in the bush off Highway 637, within the Point Grondine Reserve, part of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

On Nov. 24, police arrested and charged Kerry Burke, 58, of Killarney. The following day, police arrested and charged Sheridan.

Kerry Burke is the deceased's brother and Sheridan was the deceased's wife and mother of two of his children.